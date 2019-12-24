Trump Timmay: Who Is The Villain in "The Nutcracker"

1) Ed Sheehan reveals he lost 56 pounds after being called ‘chunky’ by internet trolls. Speaking of bodies, Ed Sheehan says he’s ‘in love with your body’ in what song?

Shape of You

2) A Game of Thrones bar crawl is coming to Cleveland! Which fantasy world can we expect from the Game of Thrones bar crawl? Narnia, Westeros or Hogwarts?

Westeros

3) It’s Christmas Eve! Here’s a holiday question: who is the antagonist in the ballet, “The Nutcracker”

The Mouse King

4) Did you miss Ariana Grande on tour? Well she dropped her live album ‘K Bye For Now’ that features her tour setlist. Can you name one of the two albums that Ariana Grande has dropped in the last year and a half?

Sweetener (2018), Thank U Next (2019)

5) New movies tomorrow include Uncut Gems, 1917 and Little Women. What’s the name of the sequel novel to Little Women?

Little Men