Trump Timmay: Which Network Airs The 100?

Celine Dion is sporting a new bowl cut, check it out on the Jen and Tim Show facebook page. In bowling, what’s the term used to indicate that all of the pins have been knocked down in the first frame?

Strike

Baker Mayfield shotgunned a beer at the Cleveland Indians game this weekend. Which beer came first: Bud Light or Miller Lite?

Miller Lite (1973), Bud Light (1982),

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw went #1 at the box office with 60 million. What’s the fastest speed limit in America? 80mph, 85mph or 90mph?

85mph

The sci-fi show The 100 will end with a seventh season which will be out next year. Which network airs The 100?

CW

“Fleabag” won Program of the Year at the Television Critics Association Awards. Fleabag is nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series award at this year’s Emmys. Can you name two of the other six nominees?

Barry / The Good Place / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel / Russian Doll / Schitt’s Creek / Veep