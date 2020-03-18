Trump Timmay: What Race Track Hosts The Kentucky Derby?

1) Another major movie is postponed: “Black Widow” will no longer open in theaters on May 1st. A black widow is what kind of animal? A frog, a spider or a cat?

Spider

2) Dunkin’ and Starbucks across the nation is switching to-go and take-out only! Let’s play a round of Determine That Drink! This drink is made with espresso and milk, comes in flavors, and is milkier than a cappuccino.

Latte

3) The first three episodes of Little Fires Everywhere drops on Hulu. The show takes place in Shaker Heights. Which one of these neighboring cities does NOT border Shaker Heights? Cleveland, Beachwood or Warrensville Heights?

Warrensville Heights

4) The Kentucky Derby is being pushed back to September 5th! The Kentucky Derby takes place at what racetrack in Louisville?

Churchhill Downs

5) Target will be reserving the first shopping hour of every Wednesday to ‘vulnerable guests’. What’s the name of the mascot of Target, who is a mini bull terrier?

Bullseye