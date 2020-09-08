Trump Timmay: Who Stars Alongside Anna Faris On The Sitcom "Mom?"

Trump Timmay: Questions and Answers 9/8/2020

September 8, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1. There’s a deer problem in Bay Village! What do you call a baby deer?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fawn/Kid/Calf 

 

2. Today is International Literacy Day! Which of these has sold more copies? The Hobbit or The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hobbit (150), The Lion (85)

 

3. Up for grabs today is a digital copy of the Goonies. Whose fortune are the Goonies trying to steal? Sir Francis Drake, One-Eyed WIlly, Blackbeard?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-Eyed Willy 

 

4. Anna Faris is leaving the sitcom Mom! Anna plays the daughter to which actress who plays the Mom?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allison Janney (tip)

 

5. Mulan leads to a huge increase of Disney+ activity. There are four huge musical sing-along moments in the original Mulan, can you name two of them?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reflection

I’ll Make A Man Out of You

Honor To Us All

A Girl Worth Fighting For

 

