Trump Timmay: What's The Difference Between A Sale and A Clearance?

1. Gov. Mike DeWine announced that high school and college fall sports will be able to move forward. The movie “The Mighty Ducks” is about what sport?

Hockey

2. American Pickers is coming to Ohio this October. What’s the difference between a sale and a clearance?

Sales are for widely popular items that attract customers

Clearances sell unwanted inventory, seasonal/outdated merchandise.

3. The girl scouts are dropping a new ‘Toast-Yay’ cookie. What was the first girl scout cookie? Sugar cookie, Chocolate Chip cookie, or a Peanut Butter Cookie?

Sugar Cookie (1922)

4. MTV announced Gaga and Ariana will perform their smash hit “Rain On Me”, Live at the VMAs. Out of the two, only Gaga has won the MTV VMA Video of the Year, but for what song and it’s music video?

Bad Romance

5. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone magically flew by the $1 billion mark at the global box office after being rereleased to theaters. What was the name of the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, in the book and movie, who actually had infused his body with Voldemort?

Professor Quirrell