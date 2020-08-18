Trump Timmay: What's The Name of The Pizza Place In "Toy Story"

1. Payless is making a comeback and is planning to open 300-400 stores across the nation in the next three years. What would you not buy at a Payless? Shoes, Sandals or Submarine Sandwiches?

Submarine Sandwiches.

2. Death Valley was the hottest place recorded since 1931. Which film was filmed in Death Valley? Star Wars or Indiana Jones?

Star Wars

3. The Golden Girls house was sold for 4 million dollars. In one episode, Blanche invites Dorothy to pick up some extra work hours at Blanche’s job. Blanche’s job is where? The school, The art museum or The counseling center

Art museum

4. Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants are closing. What’s the name of the pizza eatery in the Toy Story series, specifically seen in the original movie?

Pizza Planet

5. Prosecutors are demanding Lori Loughlin spend at least two months in prison. What’s the name of the mystery film series Lori Loughlin stars in that has aired 15 movies on Hallmark?

Garage Sale Mystery