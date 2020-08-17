Trump Timmay: The City of Euclid Is Named After Who?

Trump Timmay Questions and Answers 8/17/2020

August 17, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1. OSU quarterback Justin Fields has put out a petition to get football back this fall. The candy ‘buckeye’ is the combination of chocolate and what?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Peanut butter

2. Adele shared the book which inspired her to lose weight and become ‘joyous’. How many albums does Adele have? 3, 4 or 5?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 (19, 21, 25) 

3. Cleveland iconic Stipe Miocic is still the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Stipe is from Euclid, Ohio. Euclid is named after what? A Greek Mathematician, A Roman Philosopher, or a Turkish politician? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Greek Mathematician   

 

4. Today is National Vanilla Custard Day! Let’s play a round of Determine That Dessert! This dessert goes by a fancy French name but also is called ‘burned cream.’ Traditional flavors are vanilla, cinnamon or lemon and sometimes gets served with fruit. Can you determine that dessert?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Creme brûlée 

 

5. The Oscar Meyer weinermobile is in Cleveland this week. Oscar Meyer is a subsidiary of  what American Food Company that also owns Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Planters and Grey Poupon? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kraft Heinz 

