Trump TIMMAY: Name The Only Madonna Album Cover That Doesn't Show Madonna's Face

Trump TIMMAY: Questions and Answers 8/14/2020

August 14, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1. Katy Perry revealed that she confided in pop singer SIA during her depression. Fill in Sia’s pop hit, “I’m going to swing from the _____.”  Chandelier, Rafters, Railing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chandelier 

 

2. Dolly Parton is preparing a Holly Dolly Christmas album! What’s “Merry Christmas” in Spanish?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feliz Navidad 

 

3. The Author of Twilight wants to add two new books to the Twilight series. Which one of these is not the title of a Twilight book? Breaking Dawn, New Sun or Eclipse?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New Sun

 

4. AMC Theaters will have 15 cent tickets next week to celebrate 100 years of business. AMC theaters stands for what? American Multi-Cinema, American Movie Classics or American Movies and Cinematography?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

American Multi-Cinema 

 

5. New Miley Cyrus song and a Dua Lipa song with Madonna and Missy Elliot out now! Of Madonna’s 14  studio albums, only one album does not show Madonna’s face. What album cover is that?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Like A Prayer 

