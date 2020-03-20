Trump Timmay: What Movie Did Octavia Spencer Win An Academy Award For?

1) Cable TV’s ratings are better than ever, shows saw viewer increase of up to 44%. Which one of these is NOT a Cable TV channel: NBC, ABC or Netflix?

Netflix

2) Costco will not accept returns for those hoarding toilet papers and sanitizing wipes. What is the Purrell tagline? Is it “Imagine A Touchable World” or “Imagine A World You Can Touch?”

Imagine A Touchable World

3) New to Hulu today is the complete fourth season of Real Housewives of Potomac. Which one of these is NOT a city where they shoot the Real Housewives? Miami, Des Moines, or Dallas?

Des Moines

4) New to Netflix today is a biopic about Madam J. Walker starring Octavia Spencer. Octavia Spencer has been nominated for three Oscars for The Help, Hidden Figures or The Shape of Water. But which nomination got her a win?

The Help

5) The Weeknd is dropping his new album, “After Hours” today. Fill in the lyric from The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face”: ‘we’ll both be _____ and stay forever young.”

Beautiful