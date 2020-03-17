Trump Timmay: Idris Elba's Latest Movie Was What 2019 Box Office Bomb?

March 17, 2020
1) It’s St. Patrick’s Day! What did St. Patrick drive out of Ireland? Corned beef, bad whiskey, Snakes?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Snakes

2) The election has been moved to June 2nd, and voting by mail will continue until then. Which one of these award shows is determined by public polls? Oscars, American Music Awards, Grammies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

American Music Awards

3) Coronavirus concerns have even cancelled the SAT exam in May! There are three subjects tested in the SAT. Can you name one of them?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reading, Writing/Language, Math 

 

4) Idris Elba tested positive for Coronavirus. Idris Elba’s latest movie was this 2019 box office bomb that was poorly received, partially due to the movie’s CGI effects.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cats

 

5) Saturday Night Live will be off the next three shows because of Coronavirus. Can you name either the host or musical act that was on the most recent SNL that aired on March 7th?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Daniel Craig / The Weeknd

