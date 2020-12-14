Trump Toohey: Dolly Parton Starred In What 1989 Movie About Southern Women?

1. The Cleveland Indians are changing their name according to sources from the New York Times. Name two of the Cleveland Indians team colors.

Navy blue, red and white

2. Dark Knight, Shrek and Grease have been added to the National Film Registry. Put these three in order of release: Dark Knight, Shrek and Grease

Grease (1978), Shrek (2001), Dark Knight (2008)

3. Browns vs the Ravens, tonight at 8:15pm. Which poet is known for their Poem, The Raven? Edgar Allen Poe, Robert Frost or Maya Angelou?

Edgar Allen Poe

4. Dolly Parton saved a 9-year old from an oncoming car. Dolly Parton starred in a 1989 movie about a group of southern ladies coping with dead. What movie is that?

Steel Magnolias (tip)

5. Miley Cyrus invited Bonnie Tyler for a duet. Bonnie Tyler’s breakout hit was a 1977 country song where Bonnie says “it’s a fool’s game, standing in the cold rain.”

It’s A Heartache