Trump Timmay: The Lead Single Off Taylor Swift's "Lover" Album Was...?

Trump Timmay Questions and Answers: 12/11/2020

December 11, 2020
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
Trump timmay resize logo
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1. Original animated series of Tiana, Moana and Zootopia are coming to Disney+ in 2022 and 2023. Which one is NOT a Disney Princess? Tiana, Moana or Zootopia?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zootopia 

 

2. The Browns game next Monday night is happening — they will be excluded from the curfew.  Going into this game the Browns are…. 6-6, 9-3 or 0-12? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9-3

 

3. The Kardashians announced an exclusive deal with Hulu for new programming. WHAT YEAR did Keeping Up With The Kardashians start? 2007, 2009 or 2011?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2007 

 

4. New Taylor Swift album today, “Evermore”, the sister to Folklore. Now, the album before Folklore was LOVER and had what pop lead single that featured a male vocalist?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Me! (tip)

 

5. Time announced their person of the year. Who was Time’s person of the year last year? Greta Thunberg, Public Servants or Pope Francis?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Great Thunberg 

Tags: 
trump timmay
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes