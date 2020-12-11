Trump Timmay: The Lead Single Off Taylor Swift's "Lover" Album Was...?

1. Original animated series of Tiana, Moana and Zootopia are coming to Disney+ in 2022 and 2023. Which one is NOT a Disney Princess? Tiana, Moana or Zootopia?

Zootopia

2. The Browns game next Monday night is happening — they will be excluded from the curfew. Going into this game the Browns are…. 6-6, 9-3 or 0-12?

9-3

3. The Kardashians announced an exclusive deal with Hulu for new programming. WHAT YEAR did Keeping Up With The Kardashians start? 2007, 2009 or 2011?

2007

4. New Taylor Swift album today, “Evermore”, the sister to Folklore. Now, the album before Folklore was LOVER and had what pop lead single that featured a male vocalist?

Me! (tip)

5. Time announced their person of the year. Who was Time’s person of the year last year? Greta Thunberg, Public Servants or Pope Francis?

Great Thunberg