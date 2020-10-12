Trump Timmay:

Trump Timmay Questions and Answers 10/12/2020

October 12, 2020
1. Gal Gadot will play Cleopatra in the movie Cleopatra. Cleopatra was a queen of Ancient ____? Egypt, America or Parma?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Egypt

2. Pixar’s new movie Soul premiered in London yesterday to rave reviews. The movie will be released on Disney+ on Christmas Day. Which of these Pixar movies follows humans? Cars, The Incredibles or A Bug’s Life?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Incredibles

 

3. The Lakers and LeBron James won the NBA Finals! Who won last year’s NBA Finals? It was either the Golden State Warriors, the Toronto Raptors or Miami Heat?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Toronto Raptors

 

4. Mariah Carey is officially a #1 New York Times bestseller. Which of these is not a Mariah Carey album? Rainbow, Sunshine, Butterfly?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunshine

5. Broadway will not open prior to May of next year. Who is the most recent winner of Best Musical at the Tonys? Hadestown, Beatlejuice or The Prom 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hadestown (tip) 

