Trump Timmay: Name The First James Bond Movie

1) Actor Nico Tortorella will star in the upcoming third series in The Walking Dead franchise. The Walking Dead is about: a funeral home, zombies, or exercise?

Zombies

2) OH-NO OA! The brilliant show ‘The OA’ got cancelled by Netflix! Which was one of these show was also cancelled after it’s second season: Sense8, Glow or Santa Clarita Diet?

Sense8

3) Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are all going to return as judges for the next season of American Idol. How many votes were cast over the entire first season of American Idol: 65 million, 110 million or 150 million?





110 million

4) Little Mermaid Live! is going to air on ABC this November 5th. The characters Floatsam and Jetsam are WHAT undersea animal?

Eels

5) Prince Charles is ‘considering’ a role in the new James Bond movie. What was the name of the first James Bond movie rebased in 1962?

Dr. No