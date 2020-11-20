Trump Timmay: Ina Garten - Over or Under 60?

Trump Timmay Questions and Answers 11/20/2020

November 20, 2020
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
trump timmay blue and gold logo
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1. The Walking Dead’s extended and final season will start on February 28th. The Walking Dead is about what? Zombies, Tea Parties or Outlet Shopping? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zombies 

 

2. Ina Garten dropped some “Micro Thanksgiving” Recipes. Ina Garten, over or under 60?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Over - 72 

 

3. The most common password of 2020 is 123456. Which one of these is NOT a spin off of the game show Password? Super Password, Mega Password, Million Dollar Password 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mega Password 

4. Sia will be dropping her new movie and album in February. Sia topped the Billboard Hot 100 with WHAT song that is described as a “bouncy electropop track” 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheap Thrills (tip) 

 

5. Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga have signed on to star in an upcoming action film called “Bullet Train.” The last movie Brad Pitt starred in was what space flick? Ad Astra, First Man, Sputnik

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ad Astra 

Tags: 
trump timmay

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes