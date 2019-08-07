Trump Timmay: The Baby Sitters Club Takes Place In What Town?

1) BH 90210 premiers tonight on Fox. Is the ORIGINAL Beverly Hills, 90210 an 80s show, 90s show or 2000s show?

90s show

2) The president of ABC mentioned they might consider spinoffs of Fresh Off The Boat and Happy Endings. Which show came first: Happy Endings or Fresh off The Boat?

Happy Endings (2011), Fresh off the Boat (2015)

3) The Sopranos will be getting it’s own convention in New Jersey! You can attend SopranosCon on November 23rd and November 24th. Time to play a round of Identify that Italian! This Italian rice dish uses broth to obtain a creamy consistency to form a small pilaf that sometimes is served prior to the main meal.

Risotto

4) Alicia Silverstone will star in the Netflix series of ‘The Baby Sitters Club’ What’s the name of the town in Connecticut that the Babysitters Club live in? Stoneybrook, Stoneycreek or Stoneystream?

Stoneybrook

5) Toni Morrison died at the age of 88. She was born in Lorain, which was the setting for her first novel released in 1970. What was the name of that novel?

The Bluest Eye