Trump Timmay: What's The New Name of Weight Watchers?
Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 9/5/2019
September 5, 2019
- Hallmark Channel dropped their 2019 Christmas Movie List! Details at star102cleveland.com. Which of these is NOT a 2018 Hallmark Christmas Movie: Christmas in Love, Christmas in Evergreen, or Christmas in Cleveland?
Christmas in Cleveland
- According to People, Adele is “itching” to release new music. If she continues her trend of naming her albums after her age, what would a fall 2019 album be called? 25, 27, 31?
31- she’s currently 31.
- A Golden Girls puppet show is coming to Playhouse Square in March! Which golden gal had a long term boyfriend named Miles? Rose, Blanche or Dorothy?
Rose
- Sad News this morning, Grace and Frankie was renewed for a seventh and final season to debut in 2021. The show will become the longest running Netflix original series, overtaking THIS Netflix original show that just wrapped up with seven seasons.
Orange is the New Black
- Oprah is going on tour in 2020! Her wellness tour will be with Weight Watchers, which since 2018 goes by a new company name. What’s that new company name?
WW INTERNATIONAL