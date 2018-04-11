Is Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloé Kardashian?!

Days before Khloé Kardashian is due to give birth to her first child with Tristan Thompson, he's apparently been CHEATING on her?!

In a surveillance video recorded back in October before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Washington Wizards – when Khloé was allegedly three months pregnant – we see Tristan in a hookah lounge outside of DC with three women.

As if that wasn’t enough, Tristan was allegedly spotted taking another woman to hotel room just last weekend. So far, no one’s commented on the situation.

You can see the video here.