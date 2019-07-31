Trevor Bauer Traded To Cincinnati; Cleveland Receives 4 Players Including Yasiel Puig

What a shakeup!

July 31, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

Ed Zurga / Stringer / Getty Images

Trevor Bauer was traded last night to the Cincinnati Reds. 

In exchange, Cleveland will recieve Yasiel Puig, outfielder Franmil Reyes, pitcher Logan Allen and the infield/outfield prospect Victor Nova from the San Diego Padres and the Class AA left-hander Scott Moss from Cincinnati.

Of course the reactions to this are mixed...

