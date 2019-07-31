Trevor Bauer Traded To Cincinnati; Cleveland Receives 4 Players Including Yasiel Puig
What a shakeup!
Trevor Bauer was traded last night to the Cincinnati Reds.
In exchange, Cleveland will recieve Yasiel Puig, outfielder Franmil Reyes, pitcher Logan Allen and the infield/outfield prospect Victor Nova from the San Diego Padres and the Class AA left-hander Scott Moss from Cincinnati.
Of course the reactions to this are mixed...
They got 5 players for Bauer...two days after he lost his mind on the field...and he was traded to a team that is not a contender and got help from another team that is not a contender....hard to believe....what a coup.— Adam the Bull (@AdamtheBullFAN) July 31, 2019
So the Cleveland #Indians get power-hitting outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, reliever Logan Allen, 3B prospect Victor Nova and LHP prospect Scott Moss for Trevor Bauer.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019
Here are the details on the Bauer trade that landed the Indians a new outfield. https://t.co/kbeU2fL3ab— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 31, 2019