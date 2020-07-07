Tasty Tuesday’s 3 B’s: Beer, Burger King and Bubble Tea

Let's talk Beer, Burger King and Bubble Tea! 3 new Tasty Tuesday items worth a try:

Trader Joe's Announces 4 New Beer Flavors Hitting Shelves In September:

Cookie Butter Beer

Coffee Peanut Butter Porter, which is made with a peanut butter powder

Ginger Beard Spiced Stout, which was inspired by last year’s Howling Gourd Pumpkin Ale

Toasty Cookie Spice Cider, which is made with 100% fermented apple juice and multiple winter spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and clove

Burger King Mini Milkshakes:

Burger King is offering 3 flavors of mini shakes.

Each one comes with a whipped cream topping (just like the large sizes)

They're $1 each

They're similar to a sippable soft serve ice cream

Come in 3 flavors: Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate

Dunkin' is doing a summer test of teas, including Bubble Teas. Here are some options we may eventually see on the menu: