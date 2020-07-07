Tasty Tuesday’s 3 B’s: Beer, Burger King and Bubble Tea
July 7, 2020
Let's talk Beer, Burger King and Bubble Tea! 3 new Tasty Tuesday items worth a try:
Trader Joe's Announces 4 New Beer Flavors Hitting Shelves In September:
- Cookie Butter Beer
- Coffee Peanut Butter Porter, which is made with a peanut butter powder
- Ginger Beard Spiced Stout, which was inspired by last year’s Howling Gourd Pumpkin Ale
- Toasty Cookie Spice Cider, which is made with 100% fermented apple juice and multiple winter spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and clove
- Burger King is offering 3 flavors of mini shakes.
- Each one comes with a whipped cream topping (just like the large sizes)
- They're $1 each
- They're similar to a sippable soft serve ice cream
- Come in 3 flavors: Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate
Dunkin' is doing a summer test of teas, including Bubble Teas. Here are some options we may eventually see on the menu:
- Bubble Iced Coffee Drink
- Popping Bubble Ice Tea, made with classic green tea paired with strawberry flavored bubbles, which is described as “bursting in your mouth for an explosion.”
- Popping Bubble Dunkin’ Refreshers, which add B vitamins for boosting brightness and energy
- Bubble Iced Coffee
- Summer Shandies
- Standard Bubble Iced Tea