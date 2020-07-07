Tasty Tuesday’s 3 B’s: Beer, Burger King and Bubble Tea

July 7, 2020
Let's talk Beer, Burger King and Bubble Tea! 3 new Tasty Tuesday items worth a try:

Trader Joe's Announces 4 New Beer Flavors Hitting Shelves In September:

  • Cookie Butter Beer
  • Coffee Peanut Butter Porter, which is made with a peanut butter powder
  • Ginger Beard Spiced Stout, which was inspired by last year’s Howling Gourd Pumpkin Ale
  • Toasty Cookie Spice Cider, which is made with 100% fermented apple juice and multiple winter spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and clove

 

Burger King Mini Milkshakes:

  • Burger King is offering 3 flavors of mini shakes.
  • Each one comes with a whipped cream topping (just like the large sizes)
  • They're $1 each
  • They're similar to a sippable soft serve ice cream
  • Come in 3 flavors: Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate

 

Dunkin' is doing a summer test of teas, including Bubble Teas.  Here are some options we may eventually see on the menu:

  • Bubble Iced Coffee Drink
  • Popping Bubble Ice Tea, made with classic green tea paired with strawberry flavored bubbles, which is described as “bursting in your mouth for an explosion.”
  • Popping Bubble Dunkin’ Refreshers, which add B vitamins for boosting brightness and energy
  • Bubble Iced Coffee
  • Summer Shandies
  • Standard Bubble Iced Tea
