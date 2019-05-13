Top 20 Baby Names of 2018

Believe it or not, no Game of Thrones names.... yet

May 13, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

The US Social Security Administration has finally released the list of the top 10 Baby names for boys and girls from 2018 and believe it or not, its the same top 3 from 2017! And an even bigger suprise, there are no Game of Thrones names on the list.... yet however there were 2,500 girls named Araya in 2018.

 

Heres the complete list

Top Ten Boy Baby Names For 2018

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Oliver

6. Benjamin

7. Elijah

8. Lucas

9. Mason

10. Logan

 

Top Ten Girl Baby Names For 2018

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Charlotte

7. Mia

8. Amelia

9. Harper

10. Evelyn

