TONIGHT: See the Christmas Star, First Time In 800 Years

Tonights the night - we will see the Christmas Star for the first time in 800 years. Jupiter and Saturn have been creeping closer and closer to each other and tonight they’ll be so close it will look like they’re touching, separated by one-fifth the diameter of a full moon. Even though they look like they’ll be touching, they are still hundreds of millions of kilometers apart from each other, according to NASA.

This should be visible to almost anyone in the U.S. with a clear view of the horizon.

You want to go outside about 45 minutes after sunset, when the sky has darkened a bit- but you don’t have to wait until night.

Look toward the sunset.

You’ll have about an hour to see Saturn and Jupiter.

Jupiter will look like the brightest star in the sky (not a star)

Saturn will be more giant, and be above and to the left of Jupiter.

Even if you’re in a bright city you should be able to see this bc they will be so bright.

The 21st will be the closest Jupiter and Saturn have appeared to most since March 4, 1226. There was a closer conjunction of the planets some 400 years ago, but that event was not visible to many of us here on Earth, according to Space.com.