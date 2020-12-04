Tom Kumerle: Rainbow Stories 2020

On June 30, 2015, Tom was hit hard in the chest by a baseball during his rec league game at a community park in Avon Lake. Tom took a few steps and collapsed, motionless and non-responsive, a fellow parent who was a Nurse Practitioner began chest compressions. They rushed Tom to St. John’s Hospital, then to Rainbow. Tom was diagnosed with ‘CommotioCordis’, which is an often lethal disruption of heart rhythm. The survival rate is about 35%.

Tom is now 17, and has a clean bill of health with no restrictions on any activity. He likes baseball and basketball.

Tom’s parents say that ‘we recognize that many children who are admitted to Rainbow have much more long lasting and painful ordeals. Tom and his family want to show their support for Rainbow not only because we are so very grateful for the exceptional care and expertise of those who cared for him, but also to support the many other children with serious conditions who have and continue to be cared for at Rainbow!

