Trump Toohey: How Many Principal Lunar Phases Are There?

1. Yesterday marked the 25 year anniversary of the opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and museum here in Cleveland. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is located on the banks of THIS Great Lake.





Lake Erie



2. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will start train rides on October 1st, with new safety measures in place. They’ll operate two-rides-per-day from Thursday to Sunday until November. Starting in November, the Polar Express will run until December 20th. The Polar Express is based around which holiday?





Christmas



3. The full corn moon rose in the sky last night. How many principal lunar phases are there?





4 - New Moon, First Quarter, Full Moon, Last Quarter



4. Walmart is launching a new membership service - Walmart-Plus will cost 98-dollars a year. You’ll get free shipping on orders over 35-dollars and a five-cent-a-gallon discount on gas. What is the name of the membership only retail warehouse club operated and owned by Wal Mart?





Sam’s Club





5. Mariah Carey reveals she was ‘uncomfortable’ with her appearance on the Ellen Show. What’s the name of Mariah’s most recent studio album that came out in November of 2018 the features the song “A No No”





Caution ​