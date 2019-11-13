Trump Toohey: Name 2 of the 4 Men Who Have Been On People's Sexist Issue Twice

1. Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes for a fifth time. What funny SNL-gal duo hosted the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Golden Globes?



Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

2. John Legend has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Producer Matt and I denied yet again. Four men have graced the cover of this particular issue, twice. Can you name two of them?

Brad Pitt

George Clooney

Richard Gere

Johnny Depp

3. Sonic the Hedgehog, the character in the movie, has been re-designed after fans didn’t like his “human-like” teeth. The movie will be in theatres on February 14th. Sonic the Hedgehog was released in June of 1991 for which gaming console. Nintendo? Sega Genesis? Turbographx?

Sega Genesis

4. A Hard Seltzer Festival is going to happen in Cleveland next year. Let’s play a round of Say That Seltzer! This seltzer is made in Wisconsin, its logo was created to mimic water, and has some unique flavors such as pamplemousse. Can you say that Seltzer?

La Croix​

5. The Entire Cast Of 'Days Of Our Lives' has been released from their contracts. In my opinion, All My Children was one of the best Soaps of all time. All My Children is set is this fictional east coast suburb.

Pine Valley