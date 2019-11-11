Trump Toohey: Which Came First: "A Christmas Story" or "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation"?

1. The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are in the books. "Stranger Things" was the big winner for TV. “Stranger Things” can be found, where? Netflix? Hulu? Disney +?



Netflix

2. Oprah Winfrey has come out with her annual “Oprah’s Favorite Things” List. Check out the entire list on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Oddly enough, which one of these items is NOT on the list? Matching Christmas Family Pjs? Portable Bluetooth Speaker? Or Stedman Graham?

Stedman Graham

3. Wheel of Jeopardy host Pat Sajak has emergency surgery last week and Vanna White filled in. Which of these figures is not on the wheel? $400, $550 or $650?

$400​

4. Build A Bear has a few new bears for the holiday season - a National Lampoon’s Christmas vacation bear AND an A Christmas Story Bear. Which movie was released first? National Lampoons Christmas Vacation? Or A Christmas Story?

A Christmas Story – 1983

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation – 1989

5. Midway opens at #1 at the weekend box office while Doctor Sleep, based on Stephen King’s novel, opens at #2. What was Stephen King’s first published novel which is a story set in a Maine high school.

Carrie