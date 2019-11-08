Trump Timmay: Who Wrote Hamilton?

1. Today is National Men Make Dinner Day. Let’s play a round of Determine That Dinner. This pasta entree is sheets of noodles, cheese and sauce and is Garfield’s favorite food. Can you determine that dinner?

Lasagna

2. Pixar dropped the trailer for the movie ‘Soul’ due out in 2020. Pixar has released one movie this year, which featured our good old friends Woody and Buzz. What movie was that?

Toy Story 4

3. The Jonas Brothers dropped ‘Like It’s Christmas’. Which boy band has NOT released a Christmas album? Backstreet Boys, NSYNC or 98 degrees?

Backstreet Boys (just the songs It’s Christmas and It’s Christmas Again)

4. Meryl Strep is officially the co-chair of the 2020 Met Gala entitled ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration”. What was the theme of this year’s Met Gala? Heavenly Bodies, Camp or Manus x Machina?

Camp

5. The musical Hamilton will be back in Cleveland next fall! Hamilton was written by what famous broadway composer and actor?

Lin Manuel Miranda