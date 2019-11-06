Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Sandra Bullock's Character In Bird Box?

1. In the college football playoff ranking, the Ohio State Buckeyes are #1. What is the name of Ohio State’s mascot?



Brutus

2. Little Mermaid Live! was last night in celebration of the 30 year anniversary. It featured Shaggy, Queen Latifah, John Stamos and more. The Little Mermaid was released in theaters in what year? 1989? 1991? 1993?

1989

3. Dave Matthews Band has taken over the top spot for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fames Fan Vote. Grammy or No Grammy for the Dave Matthews Band?

Yup – 1

4. Ohio is ranked the 10th fattest state in America according to WalletHub. Can you name the four things you’d find inside the bun of a Polish Boy?

kielbasa, cole slaw, french fries and barbecue sauce (or hot sauce)

5. Sandra Bullock will star in a new Netflix film called “Unforgiven” about a woman’s life after prison. Sandra stared in Bird Box as the mother figure to Boy and Girl, but what was the name of Sandra’s character?

Malorie