Trump Toohey: Who Did The Indians Face Off With At The End of "Major League"?

November 5, 2019
1. Chicken is coming to McDonalds breakfast. Name A McDonalds breakfast item:

 

 

 

2. A new George Michael song will be released this week. What band was George Micheal a part of? Wham, Pow or Kaboom?

 

 

 

3. Jonas Brothers are dropping a Christmas track this Friday. What Jonas Brother is the oldest: Kevin, Joe or Nick?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kevin - 31, Joe - 30, Nick - 27 

 

Wham

 

3. 

 

 

 

Tip: The Love Letter

 

4. Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnet Award at The Golden Globes next year. What was the name of the 1999 romantic comedy that Ellen DeGeneres stared in alongside with Kate Capshaw andTom Selleck? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Love Letter

 

5. Two items from the movie The Major League are up for auction. In the movie, the Cleveland Indians take on WHAT team towards the end of the movie?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The New York Yankees 

 

