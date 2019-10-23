Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of The School In The Facts of Life?

1. Cavs season starts today! It’s an away game against the Orlando Magic. Can you name any Cleveland Cavalier?



Kevin Love

Tristan Thompson



2. Actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal. Lori is probably best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House. What is the name of the Netflix Original Series reboot of Full House?



Fuller House



3. The iconic Ohio basket, that was once home to the Longaberger Basket Company, is going to be converted into a luxury hotel. Speaking of fun shaped buildings, our of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, including the round plaza, is shaped like a ____ when looking at it from above?



Turntable or Record Player with the round plaza in front of the museum serving as the record



4. Hallmark Monopoly is hitting the stores. Which one of these is not a syndicated show on Hallmark? The Golden Girls, I Love Lucy or All In The Family?



All In The Family​



5. Lifetime reunites stars from Facts of Life for a holiday movie called Light Up My Christmas. What’s the name of the school in The Facts of Life?



Eastland School