Trump Toohey: What Decade Did The Ken Doll Make His Debut?

1. Celine Dion is in town. Tonight. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. From what I hear, her song “My Heart Will Go On” is featured in this 1997 movie.





Titanic



2. J law is getting married tomorrow! Jennifer Lawrence has an Academy Award win for Best Actress for this 2012 film which also starred Bradley Cooper.



Silver Linings Playbook



3. A website is celebrating the upcoming release of Disney+ by offering a "dream job" opportunity for five fans looking to make $1,000 by watching 30 movies in 30 days. It’s my dream job…ya know, earning binge bucks! List these Disney movie in order of their release: The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Toy Story 4. Oldest to most recent.



The Little Mermaid – 1989

Frozen – 2003

Toy Story 4 -2019



4. You can stay in the Barbie Malibu Dream house for 60 bucks on Airbnb! What decade did Ken come onto the scene? The 50s? The 60s? Or the 70s?





60s (61)



5. Selena Gomez is teasing new music. What was the name of her last album which came out in 2015 and featured “Same Old Love”?





Revival