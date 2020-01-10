Trump Toohey: Kristen Stewart Starred In What 2019 Reboot Film?

1. Looking for a career change? Taco Bell is ready to pay their managers a new salary - over $100,000. True or False: Taco Bell offers breakfast.





True



2. Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio was named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Joel Bitonio: Offense? Or Defense?



Offense



3. Rock Hall will reveal the 2020 inductees next week - THE FAN vote closes at 11:59 tonight. The 2020 inductees will be announced at 8am next Wednesday. Which one of these artists was NOT a member of the inductee class of 2019? Radiohead? Def Leppard? Depeche Mode?



Depeche Mode



4. List these American Horror Story seasons in the correct order they premiered: Hotel, Coven and Cult?



Coven (season 3), Hotel (season 5), Cult (season 7)



5. New movies this weekend include sci-fi horror “Underwater”. Underwater stars Kristen Stewart who most recently starred in what 2019 reboot movie which received mixed reviews



Charlie’s Angels