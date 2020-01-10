Trump Toohey: Kristen Stewart Starred In What 2019 Reboot Film?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 1/10/2020

January 10, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.       Looking for a career change?  Taco Bell is ready to pay their managers a new salary - over $100,000.  True or False:  Taco Bell offers breakfast. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 


True
 
2.     Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio was named to the 2020 Pro Bowl.  Joel Bitonio:  Offense? Or Defense? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Offense
 
3.       Rock Hall will reveal the 2020 inductees next week - THE FAN vote closes at 11:59 tonight.  The 2020 inductees will be announced at 8am next Wednesday.  Which one of these artists was NOT a member of the inductee class of 2019?  Radiohead?  Def Leppard?  Depeche Mode? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Depeche Mode
 
4.     List these American Horror Story seasons in the correct order they premiered: Hotel, Coven and Cult?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Coven (season 3), Hotel (season 5), Cult (season 7)
 
5.     New movies this weekend include sci-fi horror “Underwater”. Underwater stars Kristen Stewart who most recently starred in what 2019 reboot movie which received mixed reviews

 

 

 

 

 

 


Charlie’s Angels 

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Converse With Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks Tribe Fest with Goat Yoga WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen And Tim Show Friend Kristin Gambaccini Talks About Her Kelly Clarkson Show Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman -January 10th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - Jan 3 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Fine Arts Association About Their Upcoming Educational Programs! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Jennifer From the Mentor Icebreakers About Tim's Upcoming Puck Toss! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes