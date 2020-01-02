Trump Toohey: Who Was The 2019 American Girl Doll of the Year?

1. Sad news in the NBA as former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Name any NBA team not named the Cleveland Cavaliers.





2. It’s official. It’s Gone! Friends has officially left Netflix. The character “Joey” on the show Friends: What was his last name?



Tribbiani



3. It’s officially Veganuary — January is officially the month where people go vegan. Let’s play a round of Verify that Veganism! This vegetable is known for its stark red-purple hue with a verdant leaf. It’s a popular vegetable for veggie burgers.



Beet



4. American Girl has unveiled their 2020 Girl of the year. Who was the 2019 Girl of the Year? Blaze, Blaire or Blossom?





Blaire



5. Netflix has released their most popular releases list for 2019, and the movie “Murder Mystery” starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler tops the list. Surprisingly, the highest-grossing Adam Sandler film is this 2012 animated 3D fantasy/comedy featuring the voices of Sandler, Selena Gomez, Kevin James and others.



Hotel Transylvania