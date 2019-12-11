Trump Toohey: What French Impressionist Painter Is Famous For Painting Lilypads?

1. TopGolf is officially going to open this Friday in Independence. Which of these is not a golf club? An iron, a scooper or a wedge?



A scooper​

2. After 17 months, we finally have the final 4 contestants on “The Voice”. Also, each of the 4 coaches has a chance at the title this season. Can you name the celeb leader singer of a band that was a coach for the first 16 seasons, but is not on this season of “The Voice”?

Adam Levine

3. Marie Frederiksson of Pop Duo Roxette passed away at the age of 61. On Roxette’s hit song “Listen To Your Heart”, when should you listen to your heart?



When he’s calling for you / when there's nothing else you can do

4. Cedar Point will be making some major announcements today. Details coming up at 11am. There were 4 roller coaster built between 2000-2010. Can you name 2 of them?

Millennium Force

Wicked Twister

Top Thrill Dragster

Maverick

5. The Cleveland Museum of Art announced extended holiday hours. Let’s play a round of Announce That Artist! This French impressionist painter is quite famous for his lilypad paintings. Is it Vincent Van Gogh? Pablo Picasso? or Claude Monet?

Claude Monet