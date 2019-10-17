Trump Toohey: What Creature Does Maleficent Turn Into In "Sleeping Beauty"?

1. Jennifer Aniston is officially an “Icon.” At this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards, the actress will become the second-ever recipient of the People’s Icon Award. Jennifer Aniston played which character on the show “Friends”.





Rachel Greene

2. Blake Lively welcomed her third baby last week, and she is now sharing her Amazon baby registry. It is jam-packed with eco-friendly products for feeding, bathing, bedtime, and more. Who is Blake’s husband?

Ryan Reynolds

3. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told police yesterday that he was "punched" in the face by a man while in his car in Cleveland. Why would some ever try to do that? Didn’t ya see how big this guy is the body issue of this magazine just weeks ago?

ESPN the Magazine

4. New movies this weekend includes the second Maleficent film. In Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent turns into what creature in order to stop Prince Philip from reaching Princess Aurora?

Dragon

5. SPOILER ALERT: Jim Hopper’s police car was spotting on the set of Stranger Things. What car does Hopper drive? A Chevrolet Blazer, a Ford F-150 or a Plymouth Road Runner?

Chevrolet Blazer ​