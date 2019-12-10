Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of The Schoolhouse Rock Song About Electricity?

1. The electricity will stay on at Chapel Hill Mall. Chapel Hill Mall is located, where? Akron? Cleveland? Medina?





Akron

2. Big news yesterday as Disney’s Frozen, The Hit Broadway Musical is coming to Playhouse Square for 5 weeks in July next year. Who is odler: Elsa? Or Anna?

Elsa

3. Maroon 5 won’t be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show again this year, but they’ll still be part of the festivities surrounding the big game. The band just announced they’ll perform at Super Bowl Music Fest, February 1st in Miami. Who performed the Super Bowl halftime show last year? Justin Timberlake? Maroon 5? Or Lady Gaga?



Maroon 5

4. Frozen, Taylor Swift and Beyonce and are all nominated for Original Song at the Golden Globes. What song won the Golden Globe for Original Song in a Motion Picture and went on to win the Oscar earlier this year?

Shallow

5. The electricity will stay on at Chapel Hill Mall in Akron. What’s the name of the SchoolHouse Rock song about electricity?

Electricity, Electricity