Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Charlie Brown's Blanket Toting Best Friend?

1. Maroon 5 is going on a multi-country tour in 2020 with Meghan Trainor. Maroon 5 and Trainor will play at Blossom Music Center on June 18. Who is the lead singer of the band, Maroon 5?







Adam Levine

2. A Charlie Brown Christmas is on later tonight. 8pm. Channel 5. What is the name of Charlie Brown's blanket-toting best friend?

Linus Van Pelt

3. Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison are going on tour, but not stopping here in Cleveland. Rank them from earliest to most recent as far as the years the bands were formed.

Def Leppard – 1977

Motley Crue – 1981

Poison - 1983

4. The trailer for the new James Bond movie, “No Time To Die” dropped yesterday. Which of these is NOT a James Bond movie? Spectre, Vortex or Moonraker?

Vortex

5. Peloton is in hot water for it’s holiday ad depicting a woman who looks like she’s being pressured to cycle. What’s the name of the bicycle that places the rider in a laid back position?

Recumbent bicycle