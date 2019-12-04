Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Quentin Tarantino's Movie That Came Out This July?

1. Monopoly has put out a LONGER version of the game - called The Monopoly Longest Game Ever. The game doesn't end until one player owns every single property on the map, and there are sixty-six properties to collect. In the old school game of Monopoly, there are two piles of cards. One entitled Chance. And the other is called what?



Community Chest

2. The Cleveland Orchestra has announced a special performance coming to Blossom Music Center: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. This performance is part of the 2020 Blossom Music Festival. In The Lord of the Rings franchise, Elijah Wood plays which character?

Frodo Baggins

3. What is the most popular Christmas candy in the state of Ohio? Candystore.com has put out a list, and Hershey’s Kisses top it. What were the name of the Hershey’s candies that were a smaller sized, candy coated version of Kisses chocolates? They were released in 2005, and discontinued in 2009. Hershey’s Kissables? Hershey’s Hugables? Hershey’s Nuggets?

Hershey’s Kissables

4. NASA Glenn here in Cleveland is going to construct a $34 million dollar research project. What movie that involves a government research laboratory stars a young Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy.

Wargames ​

5. The National Board of Review named The Irishman the best movie of the year and Quentin Tarantino as Best Director. Quentin Taratino’s movie that came out in July of this year was named what?

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood