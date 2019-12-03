Trump Toohey: What YEAR did Mariah Carey Release "All I Want For Christmas Is You"?

1. The Indians have announced a new ticket package called the Tribe Six Pack. Available now, and details on the Jen and Tim show page. The Indians play at ______ Field.



Progressive

2. Spoiler Alert! The flavor of the Mystery Oreos has been revealed. It’s Churro. What was the name of triple stuffed Oreo released earlier this year? The Massive Oreo? The Most Stuff Oreo? Or Dang! That’s a lot of Stuff?

The Most Stuff

3. Oh Baby, Alanis Morissette is coming to town! She announced a new tour yesterday, and will be at Blossom on July 23rd, 2020. Her album “Jagged Little Pill”, which almost everyone in 1996 owned, Grammy or No Grammy for Album of the Year?

Yup

4. New music alert, Harry Styles is dropping his new single ‘Adore Me’ this Friday. Maybe it’ll be a hit like the lead single off his debut album.

Sign of the Times

5. According to a UK poll, “All I Want For Christmas” by Mariah Carey was voted the most annoying Christmas song! All I Want For Christmas was released in WHAT year? 1990, 1992 or 1994?

1994