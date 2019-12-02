Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the Sequel to The Oregon Trail?

1. Martha Stewart unveiled her 2019 Holiday Gift Guide. It’s very similar to Oprah’s Favorite ______.

Things.

2) The Steelers won 20-13 against our Browns. What major city in Mahoning county, about halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, is considered ‘dual Steelers and Browns territory’?

Youngstown

3) Today is Cyber Monday! We scouted some deals up at star102cleveland.com. What’s the name to tomorrow’s day of philanthropy where people donate money to good causes? Gift Tuesday? Giving Tuesday? Generous Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday

4) Frozen kept at #1 at the box office with $126 million. Frozen was inspired by what fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen? The Girl and The Snowflake? The Snow Queen? One Icy Princess?

The Snow Queen

5) The president of Brazil has accused Leonardo DiCaprio of donating money to set the Amazon on fire. DiCaprio denies the accusation. The sequel to the video game The Oregon Trail, took place in Brazil. What was the name of that video game?

The Amazon Trail.