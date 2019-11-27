Trump Toohey: Which Reindeer is Rudolph's Dad According to the 1964 Special?

1. We are so close to Thanksgiving. Family, football, food and naps. All we need you to do is name any side dish usually served at Thanksgiving.

Lots of options

2. Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year. Clay Matthews Jr. Offense? Or Defense?

Defense

3. The Super Bowl commercials are all sold out. This is the first time in five years it's happened before Thanksgiving. During last year’s Super Bowl, Michael Buble starred in a commercial for what? His upcoming tour? Sparkling water? A Clothing Line?

Bubly – Sparkling Water

4. Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph will be benched in the Browns Steelers game this weekend. Speaking of Rudolphs, which one of Santa’s reindeer is Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’s father according to the 1964 special?

Donner​

5. Wendy Williams IS NOT impressed that Taylor Swift won Artist of the Decade at the AMAs. Who last won artist of the decade, this being back in 2000?

Garth Brooks