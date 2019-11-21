Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the Oldest Hotel at Cedar Point?

1. The true cost of The 12 Days of Christmas will set ya back almost $39,000. In the song “The 12 Days of Christmas”, on the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: Five Golden _____

Rings

2. Mandy Moore is going on tour, and releasing new music. Unfortunately, her tour is not stopping in Cleveland. Of late, Mandy Moore is best known for playing Rebecca Pearson on this show on NBC.

This Is Us

3. Nominees for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards have been revealed, and Lizzo leads the pack with 8 nominations. By the way, this year’s awards are hosted by Alicia Keys which would make this back to back years hosting the Grammys. Prior to Alicia, which late night talk show host hosted the Grammys in back to back years? James Cordon? Jimmy Kimmel? Jimmy Fallon?

James Cordon

4. Cedar Point dropped details on their exclusive PASS PERKS program, details at star102cleveland.com. What is the name of Cedar Point’s oldest hotel which sits on the east coast with two outdoor pools and a few restaurants?

Hotel Breakers ​

5. Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johnson will host SNL in December. Jennifer Lopez recently starred in what movie with Julia Stiles and Constance Wu?

Hustlers