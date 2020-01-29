Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Andy Samberg's Comedy Musical Trio?

1) Pierogi Joe, the man behind the Bachelor Pierogi Cart came in today, we’ll have pictures and an interview up on star102cleveland.com today. Name a pierogi filling.

Multiple options: potato, cheese, bacon, kraut

2) The Prop Bets are in for the Super Bowl: people are betting that the song “On The Floor” will close out the Superbowl. Who sings On The Floor? J. Lo or Shakira?

J Lo

3) The new reboot of The Biggest Loser premiered last night on the USA Network. Which primetime network originally aired The Biggest Loser? CBS, NBC or FOX?

NBC

4) Justin Bieber is dropping his new album “Changes” on Valentine’s Day. What was the name of Justin Bieber’s last album which came out in 2015: Strength, Purpose or Power?

Purpose

5) Andy Samberg from SNL broke a Sundance record! Andy’s film was bought by Hulu for 17.5 million dollars. What’s the name of Andy Samberg’s comedy musical trio that’s been featured on SNL?

The Lonely Island