Trump Toohey: What Kind (Species) Of Bird Is Big Bird?

December 9, 2019
1.     The KFC Chicken log is back.  It’s available at Wal-Mart, although they are currently sold out.  Back in June of this year, KFC combined chicken with this cheesy crunchy snack to make a limited time sandwich. 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Cheetos
2.     The Browns beat the Bengals yesterday 27-19 at First Energy Stadium.  How many wins do the Browns have?  5?  6?  Or 7? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

They have 6 (6-7)

3.     Taylor Swift leads Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid musicians this year earning $185 million dollars.  She was followed by Kanye West and then Ed Sheeran in 3rd place.  Rank them from oldest to youngest.  Kanye.  Ed.  Taylor. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kanye – 42  
Taylor Swift – 29  
Ed Sheeran - 28

4.     Caroll Spinney, the legendary puppeteer behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, passed away this weekend. What kind of bird is Big Bird?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A canary

5.     Frozen 2 stays at #1 at the box office this weekend. Within 50 million dollars, how much did the original Frozen make in the US box office?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

400 million (accept 350-450)

 

