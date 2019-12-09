Trump Toohey: What Kind (Species) Of Bird Is Big Bird?

1. The KFC Chicken log is back. It’s available at Wal-Mart, although they are currently sold out. Back in June of this year, KFC combined chicken with this cheesy crunchy snack to make a limited time sandwich.



Cheetos

2. The Browns beat the Bengals yesterday 27-19 at First Energy Stadium. How many wins do the Browns have? 5? 6? Or 7?

They have 6 (6-7)

3. Taylor Swift leads Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid musicians this year earning $185 million dollars. She was followed by Kanye West and then Ed Sheeran in 3rd place. Rank them from oldest to youngest. Kanye. Ed. Taylor.

Kanye – 42

Taylor Swift – 29

Ed Sheeran - 28

4. Caroll Spinney, the legendary puppeteer behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, passed away this weekend. What kind of bird is Big Bird?

A canary

5. Frozen 2 stays at #1 at the box office this weekend. Within 50 million dollars, how much did the original Frozen make in the US box office?

400 million (accept 350-450)