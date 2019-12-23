Trump Timmay: What's The Name of the Yellow Dinosaur From Gumby?

1) Here’s a holiday question…three of Santa’s reindeer have names that start with the letter ‘D’. Name one of them!

Dancer, Dasher and Donner

2) Harry Styles’ new album “Fine Line” hits No. 1 with 478,000 units sold. This is the third biggest week for an album this year. The big, is THIS pop artist who dropped ‘Lover’ back in August.

Taylor Swift

3) The Browns lost to the Ravens, 31-15. Which writer wrote the iconic poem, “The Raven?” H.G. Wells, Egdar Allen Poe or Mary Shelley?

Edgar Allen Poe

4) Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker premiered with $175 million, Cats opened with $6.5 million. In the first two Star Wars movies, light sabers came in what two colors?

blue and red

5) Eddie Murphy brought back Gumby and Buckwheat on SNL this weekend. Gumby’s has a friend who is a yellow dinosaur with white spikes. Who is that?

Prickle