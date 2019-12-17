Trump Toohey: Name Two of the Three Remaining Contestants on the Masked Singer

1. Good news as Dunkin’ is bringing back two of their Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffee flavors on January 1st. Give me the name of any Girl Scout cookie.



Thin Mints Samoas Smores

Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties

Savannah Smiles Shortbeard/Trefoils

2. The Mega Millions drawing will be an estimated 372-million dollars tonight. You can play Mega Millions in the District of Columbia and the U. S. Virgin Islands, and how many U.S. states? 35? 44? 58?

44

3. This week on the Billboard Hot 100, Mariah Carey went #1 FINALLY with “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. This is her first #1 since her 2008 song with the opening “I know you’ve been waiting’. What song is that?

Touch My Body

4. An exclusive preview was revealed of which songs will be performed on tomorrow night’s grand finale of “Masked Singer”. Can you name two, of the final three, finalists on the “Masked Singer”?

Fox, Rottweiler and Flamingo

5. The trailer for Top Gun: Maverick dropped yesterday. In Top Gun, Maverick is originally stationed aboard what?

The USS Enterprise ​