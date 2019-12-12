Trump Toohey: Who's Older: Olivia Newton-John or John Travolta?

1. Cedar Point made a major announcement yesterday to celebrate its upcoming 150th year celebration, which includes a ticket of a lifetime, a ride called “Snake River Expedition” and so much more. Name any rider at Cedar Point.





Lots of Options

2. Google’s 2019 top searches are in, Disney+, Hurricane Dorian and Luke Perry are on the top ten searches. What decade did Google Search launch? The 1990s? The 2000s? or the 2010s?

1990s — launched in 1997

3. Olivia Newton-John held an auction last month of over 500 pieces of memorabilia. One of the items was the black leather jacket she wore in "Grease," and while it sold for $243,000, the buyer didn’t keep the item. Instead the buyer returned the jacket to Olivia. Who’s older? Olivia Newton-John? John Travolta?



Olivia Newton-John – 71

John Travolta – 65



4. 3 earthquakes in 5 days. 3 earthquakes in five days on the east side! What was the name of the 2015 movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, where the plot centers around an epic earthquake?



San Andreas

5. New movies this weekend include Jumanji: The Next Level. It’s a sequel to 2017’s Jumanji film which was titled Jumanji: _______

Welcome to the Jungle