Trump Toohey: Who Invented The Funfetti Cake: Betty Crocker, Pillsbury or Nestle?

1. Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti creamer is coming this January by Coffeemate. Who created the funfetti style dessert? Nestle, Pillsbury or Betty Crocker?



Pillsbury​

2. Great story yesterday about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. A child battling leukemia loved his character in the movie “Moana” so much, that he sang a few lines for him in a video post on Instagram. Which character did “The Rock” voice in the movie “Moana”?

Maui

3. Preparations are underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. There are five new floats this year including a Cracker Barrel float. Which has been around longer? The Macy’s Day Parade? Or Cracker Barrel?

Macy’s Day Parade – 93 years

Cracker Barrel - 50

4. The Doobie Brothers will be bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Blossom on July 22nd, 2020. Tickets go on sale December 6th at 10am. Doobie Brothers? Rock and Roll hall of Famer? Or no?

Nope

5. Baby Shark LIVE is coming to Akron! Speaking of sharks, what’s the name of the shark in Finding Nemo who befriends Dory and Marlin?

Bruce