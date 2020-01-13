Trump Toohey: What’s the Affectionate Nickname of the Loch Ness Monster?

1. Popeyes Chicken is giving a Canadian Family Feud contestant 10-thousand dollars worth of Popeyes after she incorrectly answered the game show's final question. So lets ask you the question: Name Popeye’s favorite food.



Spinach

2. CBS is set to make a Silence of the Lambs sequel tv series called ‘Clarice.’ One actress, and one actor, won an Oscar for The Silence of the Lambs. Name both Oscar winners.

Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins (Lead Actress, Lead Actor)​

3. We’re down to the final two cookies in our Girl Scout cookie bracket, and the NFL is down to its final four teams left in the NFL playoff. Can you name two of them?

Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

4. Justin Chambers is leaving “Grey’s Anatomy”. His last episode actually aired on November 14th. He says he wanted to pursue other projects. Grey’s Anatomy premiered in March of what year? 1910? 2003? 2005?

2005

5. 1917 brought in $36.5 million at the box office while Underwater opens with 7 million. Speaking of underwater beasts, what’s the affectionate nickname of the Loch Ness Monster?

Nessie