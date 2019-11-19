Trump Toohey: Name That 2005 Comedy About Queen Latifah and a Beauty `

1. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released its list of 32 players on the ballot for induction into the Hall of Fame class of 2020. Omar Vizquel headlines a list of several former Cleveland Indians who will be considered by voters. Omar Vizquel: Infield? Or Outfield?





Infield

2. Kelly Clarkson's daytime show is getting a second season. NBC announced yesterday that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for a second run, which will air from 2020 to 2021. What was the name of the movie where Steve Carrell yelled “Kelly Clarkson!”?



40 Year Old Virgin

3. Last week Taylor Swift said her old label wouldn't let her perform her old hits on Sunday's AMAs. But yesterday, the label and Dick Clark Productions claimed came to an agreement, and she has been given permission to perform those songs. Which one of these “old hits” won an AMA for Song of the Year in 2015? Blank Space? Love Story? Or Shake it Off?

Blank Space

4. Twinkies cereal is coming out in December. Let’s play a round of “Who’s That Hostess Snack”? These half spheres involve coconut and can be found in a few different flavors. Who’s That Hostess Snack?





Snowball​



5. Kylie Jenner sold her controlling stake in her beauty company for 600 million dollars. Speaking of Beauty, what’s the name of the Queen Latifah comedy from 2005 which also involves a beauty business?



Beauty Shop